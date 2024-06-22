Art & Entertainment

If You're Replaced In A Film, You Get Something Better: Anil Kapoor On 'No Entry', 'Welcome' Sequels

If you get replaced in a film, god has something better planned for you, says actor Anil Kapoor about not being part of the upcoming sequels of "Welcome" and "No Entry".

Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor Photo: Instagram
There are reports that he is upset with producer-brother Boney Kapoor on how the sequel for "No Entry" has panned out but the actor would not publicly comment on the issue.

"See, one should keep household matters private and not discuss them on the streets. 'Dignity issi mein hai', that's what I believe," Anil said when asked about reports of a rift with his brother.

"Whatever god does, it’s for the best. I feel if you are replaced in a film, then you will get something better and this is what has happened with me,” Anil told PTI in an interview.

The actor said if he counted the films he missed out on, the number would be more than twenty, and not just the two films ("Welcome" and "No Entry").

During the promotions of his film, “Maidaan” in March, Boney had said that the sequel of “No Entry” will feature Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.

Anees Bazmee, who directed the first part with Fardeen, Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor in lead roles, is returning for the follow-up as well.

Boney, in an interview, admitted recently that Anil was upset with him as he got to know about the news through media.

The two brothers have extensively worked together in the 1990s and early 2000s for films such as “Woh Saat Din”, “Mr. India”, “Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja”, “Loafer”, “Judaai”, “Pukar”, “Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai”, “Bewafaa” and “No Entry”, among others.

"No Entry 2" is expected to go on floors in December this year.

Anil was a key figure in "Welcome" franchise, playing the role of Majnu Bhai in first part that became a huge blockbuster after it released in 2007. "Welcome" also starred Nana Patekar, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, and Mallika Sherawat.

He reprised the role in "Welcome Back" alongside Patekar who portrayed Don Uday Shetty.

However, the two actors are not returning for the upcoming threequel, titled "Welcome to the Jungle", which was announced by Kumar in September last year.

Anil presently serves as the host of "Bigg Boss OTT 3", which is set to start streaming on JioCinema from Friday.

