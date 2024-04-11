Popular American rapper Ice Spice is known for delivering hits after hits that find their way to the top in several musical charts. After carving a niche for herself in the music industry, the rapper is set to dip her toes in acting. According to a recent report, Ice Spice will be making her acting debut alongside Denzel Washington in a Spike Lee movie.
As reported by Variety, Ice Spice will be seen in Spike Lee’s upcoming film – ‘High And Low.’ The movie is an English interpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller, ‘High And Low.’ The report mentioned that she had already started shooting for the film with Denzel Washington. Details about her role have been kept under wraps but several reports mention that she will be seen in a cameo role in this flick.
Advertisement
Recently, Apple Original Films shared a picture of Lee and Washington from the sets of ‘High And Low.’ The duo was seen in an all-black ensemble, and they were showing their palms to the camera. This film will reportedly mark the fifth time these two marvels are collaborating on a project since their first film ‘Inside Man’ which was released in 2006.
‘High And Low’ is being backed by Apple Original Films and A24. The movie will be released in theatres by A24, following which it will be available to stream globally on AppleTV+.
Ice Spice quickly shot to global fame after her debut single, ‘Munch (Feelin’ U),’ gained widespread acclaim. This led to the rapper collaborating with artists like Pink Pantheress, Nicki Minaj, and Taylor Swift. This year, she received four Grammy nominations, including nods for best rap song and best new artist. Fans are eagerly waiting for her upcoming debut studio album, ‘Y2K’, which is set to release later this year.