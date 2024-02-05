66th Grammy Awards: Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice Mistakenly Named Winners In Now Deleted Tweet

The Recording Academy announced several winners during the Grammys' premiere ceremony and posted those winners on its X, formerly Twitter, account.

When the Academy presented best rap song, the wrong name was posted on the micro-blogging site. Those watching the pre-televised ceremony, which steamed live on the Academy's YouTube channel, saw that "Scientists & Engineers" by Killer Mike won the title, reports aceshowbiz.com.

However, the Recording Academy mistakenly tweeted that Nicki and Ice's "Barbie World" from the "Barbie" soundtrack was the winner before quickly deleting it.