Denzel Washington and Spike Lee are all set to team up together after almost 17 years. The two have previously worked in 4 blockbusters and now they’re going to remake the Akira Kurosawa classic from 1963, ‘High And Low’. The two last worked together for ‘Inside Man’ (2006). The also worked together for ‘Malcom X’ (1992), ‘He Got Game’ (1998) and ‘Mo’ Better Blues’ (1990).