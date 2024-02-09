Denzel Washington and Spike Lee are all set to team up together after almost 17 years. The two have previously worked in 4 blockbusters and now they’re going to remake the Akira Kurosawa classic from 1963, ‘High And Low’. The two last worked together for ‘Inside Man’ (2006). The also worked together for ‘Malcom X’ (1992), ‘He Got Game’ (1998) and ‘Mo’ Better Blues’ (1990).
The announcement for Denzel Washington and Spike Lee’s new venture came on Apple’s social media page denoting that they were going to bankroll the project. “The fifth Denzel and Spike joint. High and Low, a reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s classic. Filming starts in March,” Apple wrong on X (Formerly Twitter).
For the unversed, ‘High And Low’ is based on Ed McBain’s novel ‘King’s Ransom’. The original Akira Kurosawa film starred Toshiro Mifune in the lead role. He played a business that gets undone after paying a ransom amount for a kidnapping.
As per reports, the Apple adaptation of ‘High And Low’ will be written by Alan Fox. It shall be developed and produced by A24, Escape Artists and Mandalay Pictures. It shall be released theatrically but later on be heading to Apple TV+.
On the professional front, Denzel Washington was last seen as a retired US Marine and DIA Officer Robert McCall in ‘The Equalizer 3’. It was the final installmet in the film series around the American vigilante. Denzel Washington will next be seen in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator 2’. On the other hand, Spike Lee last directed ‘Da 5 Bloods’ back in 2020. The war drama starred Delroy Lindo, Jonathon Majors, Melanie Thierry and Chadwick Boseman.
Are you excited to see Denzel Washington and Spike Lee come together after 17 years? Share your thoughts with us.