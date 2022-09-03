Saturday, Sep 03, 2022
Hrithik Roshan As Vedha Will Be Seen In Three Different Looks

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who will be playing Vedha in the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha', will be seen in three different looks in the movie.

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan Instagram: @hrithik._.roshan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Sep 2022 1:11 pm

A source said: "As an actor, Hrithik has always dared to adapt into his onscreen characters. From looking the part, to imbibing the mannerisms, right from his debut film 'Kaho Naa.. Pyar Hai' to his last releases 'Super 30' and 'War', whenever Hrithik does a film, he makes it a point to transform and surprise."

Further adding: "'Vikram Vedha' will showcase the journey and backstory of Vedha. For this, Hrithik will be seen sporting 3 different looks in the film. The trailer opens up the world of Vikram Vedha a lot more, where the audience can witness Vedha in his full glory."

'Vikram Vedha' also marks a career milestone for Hrithik as the film stands to be his 25th film.

'Vikram Vedha' is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri.

The story of 'Vikram Vedha' is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan).

What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production.

The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on September 30.

