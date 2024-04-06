Art & Entertainment

'House of Cards' Creator Beau Willimon Roped In For 'Star Wars: Dawn Of The Jedi'

Hollywood studio Lucasfilm has roped in "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon to co-write “Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi".

Telegraphindia.com
Beau Willimon Photo: Telegraphindia.com
info_icon

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Willimon will pen the script with filmmaker James Mangold, who is on board to direct the project.

"Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi" will tell a story about the Force that takes place 25,000 years before the movie timelines fans know and love.

This is not the first "Star Wars" project that Willimon has joined. He earlier worked as a writer on the first season of the critically-acclaimed “Andor” series starring Diego Luna.

Willimon's series "House of Cards", starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright, ran for six seasons on Netflix. He also wrote the 2018 movie "Mary Queen of Scots".

Meanwhile, Disney announced on Friday that "The Mandalorian & Grogu”, a spinoff movie to the hit Disney+ series “The Mandalorian”, will be released in theatres worldwide on May 22, 2026.

Jon Favreau, who created "The Mandalorian", directed "The Mandalorian & Grogu”, which will see Pedro Pascal reprise his character of Din Djarin aka The Mandalorian, the helmet-wearing bounty hunter.

