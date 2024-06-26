Art & Entertainment

Honoured And Thrilled To Become Member Of AMPAS: Rima Das

Filmmaker Rima Das on Wednesday said she is honoured and thrilled to become a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

Rima Das at TIFF
info_icon

Das, the director of acclaimed and awarded titles such as "Tora's Husband" and "Village Rockstars", is among the 487 new members invited by the Academy this year.

Das, the director of acclaimed and awarded titles such as "Tora’s Husband" and "Village Rockstars", is among the 487 new members invited by the Academy this year.

From India, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, "RRR" director SS Rajamouli, producer Ritesh Sidhwani, and noted cinematographer Ravi Varman have also been invited by the AMPAS.

"I am honoured and thrilled to become a member of the Academy. My journey at the Academy began when 'Village Rockstars' was India's Official entry 2019. Now as part of this incredible community, I look forward to contribute to recognizing the best in our craft, celebrating the power and magic of cinema," Das said in a statement.

In a statement shared on its website, the Academy on late Tuesday night said the list includes artists and executives who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures.

Membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity, according to the Los-Angeles based institution.

The list of new members also include Rama Rajamouli, "RRR" costume designer and wife of Rajamouli, choreographer Prem Rakshith, who created the complex but perfectly synthesised moves in the best original song Oscar winner "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR", Sheetal Sharma, known for her work on movies such as “Gangubai Kathiawadi” and “Kesari”, and documentary filmmaker Hemal Trivedi.

