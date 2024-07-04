Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Ryan Reynolds Overcame His Claustrophobia For 'Buried'

This wasn’t easy for Reynolds as he had claustrophobia. BuzzFeed quoted him saying, “For me, I was enclosed in there and had moments of utter panic that were soothed in various ways.” He mentioned that he used to get panic attacks while he was in the coffin. The actor continued, “One woman was playing all the roles when we were shooting. I had a microphone close to my chest, and she could hear my panic attack starting ‘cause she could hear my heart accelerating. There were times when I couldn’t get out of the coffin with any ease, so I just had to stay in there with 50-60 pounds of wood on your chest pressing down so you start to have moments of panic.”