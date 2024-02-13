Blake Lively Responds To Hubby Ryan Reynolds' Super Bowl Joke About Where She Was

Actress Blake Lively is back home after Super Bowl weekend. The ‘Gossip Girl’ actress, 36, posted an Instagram Story in response to her husband Ryan Reynolds' Instagram joke questioning where she was — even though Lively had been shown alongside Taylor Swift multiple times on TV that night.

Posing in front of the same ‘Deadpool’ trailer background as Reynolds, 47, did in his post, Lively wrote, "Honey, I'm home. My day was good. Yours?", reports ‘People’ magazine.