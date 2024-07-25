Back in 1993, Ryan Reynolds made his Hollywood debut with ‘Ordinary Magic.’ This Giles Walker directorial followed the life of a 15-year-old boy (played by Reynolds) who practices Hinduism and is inspired by the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. The story explores how he managed to survive in a small town in Canada with his Indian beliefs and practices. He gets bullied by the teachers and the students for how he dressed and spoke. He also starts a hunger strike when his aunt is asked to leave her ancestral home by the landlords.