Hollywood

Throwback Thursday: 'Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Once Played The Role Of A Mahatma Gandhi Follower

Before becoming synonymous with Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds once played the role of a teenager who followed Mahatma Gandhi. Read more about it here.

Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Photo: Facebook
info_icon

Ryan Reynolds is known all across the globe for his impeccable comic timing. The Hollywood actor is synonymous with Marvel’s Deadpool as this character gave him immense fame and love. But before he was a Marvel superhero, he also played the role of a boy who followed Mahatma Gandhi.

Back in 1993, Ryan Reynolds made his Hollywood debut with ‘Ordinary Magic.’ This Giles Walker directorial followed the life of a 15-year-old boy (played by Reynolds) who practices Hinduism and is inspired by the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. The story explores how he managed to survive in a small town in Canada with his Indian beliefs and practices. He gets bullied by the teachers and the students for how he dressed and spoke. He also starts a hunger strike when his aunt is asked to leave her ancestral home by the landlords.

‘Ordinary Lives’ starred Glenne Headly, David Fox, Paul Anka, and Cara Pifko in lead roles. The movie was based on a novel by Malcolm Bosse – ‘Ganesh.’

From ‘Ordinary Lives’ to ‘Deadpool’, Ryan Reynolds has come a long way. In his career spanning over two decades, he has won numerous awards. He has won the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, Entertainment Weekly Entertainer of the Year Award, MTV Movie & TV Awards, People's Choice Awards, and Primetime Emmy Awards to name a few.

On the work front, Reynolds is now gearing up for the release of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’ He will be sharing the screen with Hugh Jackman in this Shawn Levy directorial. He will be reprising his role as Deadpool in this third film of the franchise. The movie will be released in Indian theatres on July 26.

