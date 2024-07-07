Ryan Reynolds Wants To Collaborate With Ranveer Singh; Calls Him 'Amazing' And 'Funny'

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are currently on a promotional spree for their upcoming Marvel movie, 'Deadpool and Wolverine'. For those unversed, it is the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and sequel to 'Deadpool' (2016) and 'Deadpool 2' (2018) and a spin off to 'Logan' (2017). The superhero movie is directed by Shawn Levy. Apart from Reynolds and Jackman, it also stars Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in key roles. 'Deadpool and Wolverine' is all set to hit the theatres worldwide on July 26.