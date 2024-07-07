Ryan Reynolds Wants To Collaborate With Ranveer Singh; Calls Him 'Amazing' And 'Funny'

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is a huge fan of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who celebrated his birthday on Saturday, July 6. In a video shared on the official Instagram handle of Marvel India, Ryan was seen heaping praise on Ranveer and called him 'amazing' and 'funny'. The former also recalled when Singh did the Hindi voiceover for him in 'Deadpool 2'.
When the 'Free Guy' actor was asked about which Bollywood actor he would like to work with, Ryan said, “I don't even know'' and added, ''Oh…Ranveer Singh is amazing. He has done the voice of Deadpool I think. He is very funny. But also ripped.”
Turning to Hugh Jackman, who also featured in the video, Ryan pointed out, “You think you are in shape?” The 'Wolverine' actor replied, “Really!” Reynolds the said, “This guy makes you look like a ‘Crypt-Keeper’. He is amazing.”
In 2018, Ranveer, while sharing the Hindi trailer of 'Deadpool 2' had tweeted, “Astonishing how effectively I’ve managed to out-crass my Canadian counterpart @VancityReynolds. Never realised how fulfilling & rewarding foul Hindi language can be!” Ryan replied to Ranveer's post, “Well if I tried to curse in Hindi, pretty sure there would be an international incident.”
Earlier, in an interview with IndiaToday, Ryan Reynolds had spoken about wanting to slip in Ranveer Singh's DMs.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are currently on a promotional spree for their upcoming Marvel movie, 'Deadpool and Wolverine'. For those unversed, it is the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and sequel to 'Deadpool' (2016) and 'Deadpool 2' (2018) and a spin off to 'Logan' (2017). The superhero movie is directed by Shawn Levy. Apart from Reynolds and Jackman, it also stars Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in key roles. 'Deadpool and Wolverine' is all set to hit the theatres worldwide on July 26.