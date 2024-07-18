Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Let Go Of His 'Deadpool' Salary To Get The Writers Back On Set

Ryan Reynolds is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, ‘Deadpool And Wolverine’, where he is all set to reprise his role as Deadpool. Ahead of the film's release, the actor revealed that he had given his fees to make sure that the writers of the film had a writer’s room on the set. He made this move so that the writers could keep the sarcastic tone of the film intact.
In a conversation with The New York Times, Ryan Reynolds revealed that he gave up his fee to ensure that the writers – Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick – could have a writer’s room on the set of ‘Deadpool And Wolverine.’ He decided because the makers would not allow his co-writers to be on set with him. The actor said, “No part of me was thinking when ‘Deadpool’ was finally greenlit that this would be a success. I even let go of getting paid to do the movie just to put it back on the screen: They wouldn’t allow my co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick on set, so I took the little salary I had left and paid them to be on set with me so we could form a de facto writers room.”
In the same conversation, the actor also mentioned that ‘too much money’ often comes in the way of creativity. Talking about the success of ‘Deadpool’, he said, “It was a lesson in a couple of senses. I think one of the great enemies of creativity is too much time and money, and that movie had neither time nor money. It really fostered focusing on character over spectacle, which is a little harder to execute in a comic-book movie.”
Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, ‘Deadpool And Wolverine’ also stars Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen. Shawn Levy has helmed the movie, and the screenplay has been written by Levy, Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. The movie began production in May last year, but it got delayed due to the writer’s strike. It finally picked up production in winter last year. The MCU film will be released in cinemas on July 26.