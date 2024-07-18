Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Let Go Of His 'Deadpool' Salary To Get The Writers Back On Set

In a conversation with The New York Times, Ryan Reynolds revealed that he gave up his fee to ensure that the writers – Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick – could have a writer’s room on the set of ‘Deadpool And Wolverine.’ He decided because the makers would not allow his co-writers to be on set with him. The actor said, “No part of me was thinking when ‘Deadpool’ was finally greenlit that this would be a success. I even let go of getting paid to do the movie just to put it back on the screen: They wouldn’t allow my co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick on set, so I took the little salary I had left and paid them to be on set with me so we could form a de facto writers room.”