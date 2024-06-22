Hollywood

Olivia Colman To Return As Angela Burr In 'The Night Manager' Season Two

Oscar winner Olivia Colman will be reuniting with British star Tom Hiddleston for the second season of their critically-acclaimed show "The Night Manager".

The second season of the show was recently announced by BBC and streaming service Prime Video.

Hiddleston is returning to play Jonathan Pine, the handsome ex-soldier and a hotel night manager who was recruited to bring down the empire of arms dealer Richard Roper in season one, which was released in 2016 to universal praise, a press release by BBC said.

Colman will reprise her role of intelligence agent Angela Burr, who in season one ran a minor division linked to Whitehall and is determined to bring Roper down.

Besides Colman, season two will also bring back four more actors from the first season -- Alistair Petrie as Sandy Langbourne, Douglas Hodge as Rex Mayhew, Michael Nardone as Frisky and Noah Jupe as Daniel Roper.

They will be joined by a host of newcomers, including Diego Calva, Camila Morrone, Indira Varma, Paul Chahidi and Hayley Squires.

Inspired by the characters in author John le Carré’s best-selling novel, the upcoming second series will once again be written by show creator David Farr. Georgi Banks-Davies will be the director.

The series is produced by The Ink Factory in association with Character 7, Demarest Films and 127 Wall, and in co-production with Nostromo Pictures.

"The Night Manager" season two will commence production in the UK later this month.

