Hollywood

Nicole Kidman Confirms 'Big Little Lies' Season 3

The third season of "Big Little Lies" is in the works, says lead star Nicole Kidman, confirming that author Liane Moriarty is writing a new book in the series.

Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman Photo: X
info_icon

Kidman, who sat down for an interview with Vanity Fair with former co-star Reese Witherspoon, has asked fans to wait for the new season of the popular show, revolving around four women of a wealthy Californian town and how their lives takes a turn when a murder takes place.

“Just you wait! We’re moving fast and furious. And Liane is delivering the book. And we’re in good shape. So the rest is... We need to shut up because there’s this whole thing that you should never talk about something until you’ve done it. Because if you talk about doing it, it’s the dopamine hit of doing it. You feel like you’ve done it. It’s a scientific study,” Kidman told the magazine.

Both Kidman and Witherspoon starred as friends Celeste Wright and Madeline Mackenzie on hit HBO show, which was originally conceived as a limited series.

Witherspoon was worried about “Big Little Lies” finding the right audience due to its shifting tone.

“I was like, ‘This show is not going to work. It’s not going to work,'” Witherspoon said. “And it freaking worked.”

The first season of the show released in 2017 while second season premiered in 2019.

