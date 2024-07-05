As reported by PEOPLE Magazine, Matthew Perry’s net worth was estimated at $120 million at the time of his death. The actor had set up a $1 million trust fund in 2009, called the Alvy Singer Living Trust, inspired by a character from Woody Allen's ‘Annie Hall.’ He allocated the remainder of his assets to this trust fund. As reported by Page Six, Lisa Ferguson, and Robin Ruzan were designated as co-executors of his estate in March.