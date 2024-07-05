Hollywood

Matthew Perry Only Had $1.5 Million In His Bank Account At The Time Of His Death, Here's Why

A recent report has revealed that Matthew Perry had only $1.5 million in his bank account at the time of his death. His net worth, back then, stood at $120 million.

Matthew Perry
‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry’s death last year had left fans devastated. As his fans and family cope with the loss, a recent report has revealed that the actor had only $1,596,914.47 in his bank account at the time of his death. This information was revealed after an inventory and appraisal document was filed by one of the trustees of Perry’s estate.

As reported by PEOPLE Magazine, Matthew Perry’s net worth was estimated at $120 million at the time of his death. The actor had set up a $1 million trust fund in 2009, called the Alvy Singer Living Trust, inspired by a character from Woody Allen's ‘Annie Hall.’ He allocated the remainder of his assets to this trust fund. As reported by Page Six, Lisa Ferguson, and Robin Ruzan were designated as co-executors of his estate in March.

As mentioned in his will, the beneficiaries include his father - John Perry, his mother - Suzanne Morrison, his half-sibling - Caitlin Morrison, and his ex-girlfriend - Rachel Dunn. Perry was unmarried and he had no kids.

The actor was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 28. Initial reports suggested drowning. However, a toxicology report revealed that his death resulted from the acute effects of ketamine, with drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects listed as contributing factors. His death was ruled accidental. Authorities initiated an investigation into his death earlier this year. A recent report indicated that police believe ‘multiple people’ should be held accountable in connection to his passing.

Perry was buried in November at the Forest Lawn cemetery in Hollywood Hills. His ‘Friends’ co-stars—Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc—attended the funeral, along with his parents, sisters, stepfather Keith Morrison, and other friends and family.

