‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry popularly known as Chandler Bing, breathed his last on October 28 at age 54. He was found dead in a hot tub at his residence in Los Angeles, California. The news of his demise sent shockwaves not only among his fans but also his 'Friends' co-stars. Following his death, Matthew Perry's 'Friends' co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer condoled his death with heartfelt posts on social media. In a recent interview, Lisa (who played Phoebe Buffay in the American television sitcom), revealed that she is rewatching 'Friends' in remembrance of her late friend and co-star Perry.