‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry popularly known as Chandler Bing, breathed his last on October 28 at age 54. He was found dead in a hot tub at his residence in Los Angeles, California. The news of his demise sent shockwaves not only among his fans but also his 'Friends' co-stars. Following his death, Matthew Perry's 'Friends' co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer condoled his death with heartfelt posts on social media. In a recent interview, Lisa (who played Phoebe Buffay in the American television sitcom), revealed that she is rewatching 'Friends' in remembrance of her late friend and co-star Perry.
Lisa, 60, told The Hollywood Reporter, "Honestly, I wasn’t able to watch it because it’s too embarrassing to watch yourself. But if I make it about Matthew, then that’s okay. By rewatching 'Friends' she is ''celebrating how hilarious'' Matthew was and that is what she wants to remember about him.
Lisa also heaped praises on her 'Friends' co-stars. She said, "I’m blown away by Courteney Cox, I’m blown away by Jen [Aniston].'' She called Matthew, ''uniquely hilarious'' and added, ''No one ever knew that cadence or comedic rhythm before him''.
''Matt LeBlanc is hilarious, and David Schwimmer, too. Sometimes I even laugh at what I’ve done. That’s my own little way of celebrating [the anniversaries], just watching it. But it’s embarrassing. At home, if anyone walks in the room and I’m watching Friends, that’s a horrible look, I think, don’t you?", she said.
Coming back to Matthew Perry's death, according to the reports provided by Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, the actor died due to overuse of Ketamine. According to PEOPLE, police officials are almost close to conclude the investigation related to Perry's death. A law enforcement investigative source told the same publication that police believe "multiple people" should be charged.