Popular comedian Jimmy Kimmel is known for his show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ with which he has been associated since 2003. The show has grown to become one of the most popular late-night talk shows in Hollywood. However, a recent report has revealed that Kimmel might step away from the show due to personal reasons.
As reported by Radar Online, Jimmy Kimmel is planning to exit from ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ The report mentioned that the comedian plans to step away because he wants to prioritize spending time with his family more. His contract with the show concludes in 2025 and the report mentioned that he will not be renewing it for a new term. Recently, Kimmel’s son, Billy, had his third open-heart surgery. The child has been doing hospital rounds as he battles congenital heart defects.
The report quoted a source who mentioned that Kimmel and his wife are planning to step away from the show. His wife, Molly McNearney, serves as the co-writer of the talk show. The source said, “Jimmy and his wife are putting family above fame. With their financial future set, they’re ready to leave the limelight to focus on what really matters. Life’s too short to waste on a job that no longer sparks joy.”
While Kimmel’s publicist has denied the reports and called them ‘silly’, another source speaking to Perez Hilton said, “Though they’ll likely stay busy producing and developing shows behind the scenes, their main focus will be spending precious time with their family.”
Kimmel spoke about Billy’s congenital heart defect in 2017 after he welcomed him. Speaking about his son on the show, the comedian said, “They did an echocardiogram, which is a sonogram of the heart, and found that Billy was born with a heart disease.” Billy underwent his first open-heart surgery three days after his birth. This was followed by a second surgery a few months later. The third surgery took place last month at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.