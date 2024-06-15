As reported by Radar Online, Jimmy Kimmel is planning to exit from ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ The report mentioned that the comedian plans to step away because he wants to prioritize spending time with his family more. His contract with the show concludes in 2025 and the report mentioned that he will not be renewing it for a new term. Recently, Kimmel’s son, Billy, had his third open-heart surgery. The child has been doing hospital rounds as he battles congenital heart defects.