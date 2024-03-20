He talked about how even Barbie was laughing at the joke and he also took a jab at Trump’s time in jail. He added, “If only I kept my mouth shut – imagine him telling anyone they should’ve kept your mouth shut. That should be on his tombstone. Maybe you’re right about me being dumb. We should take one of those cognitive tests, or an IQ test together, or maybe we could sit down for a long game of Scrabble and find out who has the bigger brain. I would love that.”