Popular television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel recently hosted the Academy Awards. At the event, he joked about former president Donald Trump. The joke did not land well for Trump, and he was seen expressing his disapproval. On a recent episode of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, the comedian broke his silence on this matter.
Taking to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, the comedian addressed the issue. He shared some clips from a Fox News interview where Trump talked about the Oscars joke. The ex-president called Kimmel a “lousy host” and “not a talented guy.” Reacting to this, Jimmy Kimmel quipped, “I shouldn’t be surprised – Donald Trump has said I’m not talented so many times Eric is starting to get jealous.”
Kimmel continued, “But what he doesn’t realize is that I love this. I love that this bothered him so much. I love that Fox picked a news guy nobody knows to interview him, and I especially love when he tries to spin the fact that everyone was laughing at him into a positive.”
He talked about how even Barbie was laughing at the joke and he also took a jab at Trump’s time in jail. He added, “If only I kept my mouth shut – imagine him telling anyone they should’ve kept your mouth shut. That should be on his tombstone. Maybe you’re right about me being dumb. We should take one of those cognitive tests, or an IQ test together, or maybe we could sit down for a long game of Scrabble and find out who has the bigger brain. I would love that.”
While Trump’s comment on Kimmel has gone viral, Kimmel’s response is being loved by fans on social media.