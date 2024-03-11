Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Robert De Niro And Tiffany Chen's Age Gap

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 96th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre in LA on March 11. He took a dig at several topics in his opening monologue of Oscars 2024. He addressed Greta Gerwig's snub for Best Director for Barbie by lambasting the audience who didn't nominate it for the Best Director category. Kimmel also took a swipe at some of Hollywood’s most famous faces including Robert De Niro, reflected upon the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike, and even gave a shoutout to the most famous dog, Messi. Targeting, Robert De Niro, he joked about his relationship with his younger girlfriend Tiffany Chen who is some four decades Niro's junior.