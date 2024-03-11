Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Robert De Niro And Tiffany Chen's Age Gap

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 96th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre in LA on March 11. He took a dig at several topics in his opening monologue of Oscars 2024. He addressed Greta Gerwig's snub for Best Director for Barbie by lambasting the audience who didn't nominate it for the Best Director category. Kimmel also took a swipe at some of Hollywood’s most famous faces including Robert De Niro, reflected upon the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike, and even gave a shoutout to the most famous dog, Messi. Targeting, Robert De Niro, he joked about his relationship with his younger girlfriend Tiffany Chen who is some four decades Niro's junior.
In the opening monologue, Jimmy said, “Here’s some fun Oscar trivia: 48 years ago, Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster were nominated for Taxi Driver, and they’re both nominated again tonight. 1976 was the year." For the unversed, he was talking about the Martin Scorsese's film that starred Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster who earned Oscar nominations in Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress.
"In 1976, Jodie Foster was young enough to be Robert De Niro’s daughter. Now, she’s 20 years too old to be his girlfriend." This year, Robert is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for Killers of the Flower Moon and Jodie Foster is in the race for Best Supporting Actress for Nyad,'' he added.
As the camera panned to Jodie, she gave an affirmation to it. Robert, 80 who was seated alongside Tiffany, 45 also looked delighted at the joke.
Niro welcomed a daughter with Tiffany Chen last year in April. It was during the shoot of 'The Intern', their relationship started off.
The 'Killers of the Flower Moon' actor also has a daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. He also has twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model, and actor Toukie Smith. Niro also has a son Elliot, 24, and a daughter Helen Grace, 11, with his ex-wife, Grace Hightower.