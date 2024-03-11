Oscars 2024: Emma Stone Reacts To Jimmy Kimmel's 'Poor Things' Joke, Fans Claim She Didn't Approve Of It

The Oscars 2024 witnessed the best in cinema being recognized and taking the prestigious trophy home. The star-studded night was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. At the event, Jimmy Kimmel made a joke on ‘Poor Things’ which did not sit well with Emma Stone.
At the Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel made a joke on ‘Poor Things’ after a montage from the film played on the screen. The montage featured a sex scene from the film. Reacting to the scene, Kimmel said, “Those were all the parts of 'Poor Things' that we’re allowed to show on TV.”
The camera turned to Stone when Kimmel made that joke. Stone turned to her husband Dave McCary and was seen rolling her eyes. She was seen shaking her head slightly and muttering something to her husband. Online viewers thought that she exclaimed, “Oh my God.”
In an earlier interview, she talked about the sexual content in the movie. Speaking to BBC Radio 4, she said, “[The sex] is obviously a huge part of her experience and her growth, as it is, I think, for most people in life. So, for the camera to sort of shy away from that, or to say like, 'Okay, well, we'll just cut all of this out because our society functions in a particular way' ... it felt like a lack of being honest about who Bella is.”
In his speech, Kimmel congratulated the actor on her five-time Oscar nomination. He said, “Emma, you were so unbelievably great in Poor Things. Emma played an adult woman with the brain of a child. Like the lady who gave the rebuttal at the State of the Union the other night.” Stone won the Oscar for her performance in ‘Poor Things.’