Emma Stone has recently wowed the audience with her performance of Bella in ‘Poor Things.’ The actor plays the role of a sexually uninhibited woman who had initially died by suicide. But she is brought back to life with a brain transplant. In a recent interview, she opened up about her role and also spoke about how she had rejected the offer for an intimacy coordinator on set in the beginning.
Talking on Fresh Air, a radio program and podcast on the American National Public Radio (NPR), to David Bianculli, Emma Stone talked about how she was initially reluctant to the idea of an intimacy coordinator. However, when the makers got an intimacy coordinator on board and shot the sex scenes.
Talking about her experience, she said, “I felt so stupid that I thought that that wouldn't be a necessary situation... having her there felt like having both a safety net and a choreographer and a hand to hold. And, you know, she and I would text after a day of doing some of these scenes and just sort of say how we were feeling and what was going on. And it was just this really beautiful relationship that I found extremely, extremely meaningful.”
She mentioned that she didn’t feel the need for an intimacy coordinator because she had worked with director Yorgos Lanthimos earlier as well. The actor said, “I did think, okay, well, Yorgos (Lanthimos) and I have made three films together. I feel very comfortable with him. The DP - Robbie Ryan - and I, we did ‘The Favourite’ together, and I feel comfortable with him. Our first AD is a woman, Hayley, who's incredible. Our focus puller is a woman. You know, I felt like I'd be fine in this circumstance. And these are my friends, and I know everybody well.”