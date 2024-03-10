Talking on Fresh Air, a radio program and podcast on the American National Public Radio (NPR), to David Bianculli, Emma Stone talked about how she was initially reluctant to the idea of an intimacy coordinator. However, when the makers got an intimacy coordinator on board and shot the sex scenes.

Talking about her experience, she said, “I felt so stupid that I thought that that wouldn't be a necessary situation... having her there felt like having both a safety net and a choreographer and a hand to hold. And, you know, she and I would text after a day of doing some of these scenes and just sort of say how we were feeling and what was going on. And it was just this really beautiful relationship that I found extremely, extremely meaningful.”