Ever since its release last year, ‘Poor Things’ has become one of the most talked-about movies, alongside ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie.’ Starring Emma Stone in the lead role, the film, upon its release, received high praises from both critics and audiences alike. Interestingly, the movie has surpassed the significant $100 million milestone worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of director Yorgos Lanthimos’ career.
Adapted from Alasdair Gray’s novel of the same name, the film has sparked anticipation among viewers who didn’t get a chance to watch the Oscar-nominee on the silver screens and were awaiting its OTT release date. Now, the wait isn’t much longer because ‘Poor Things’ has found its digital home.
Starting February 27, viewers have the option to buy or rent the film on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. However, it’s important to note you will have to pay to watch it before it becomes accessible to subscribers on the said OTT platforms.
Other than Stone, the cast includes Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, Kathryn Hunter, Jerrod Carmichael, and Margaret Qualley. According to IMDb, the official plot of the movie reads: “The incredible tale about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she lacks, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn, a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.”
The movie has bagged 93 awards so far, with 392 nominations in total. It has won accolades at every award show, including BAFTAs, Critics Choice, and the Golden Globes.
For the upcoming Academy Awards, the film is nominated in 11 categories - Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design and Best Film Editing. Tune in on March 10, 8 PM EST to find out which awards ‘Poor Things’ will take home.