Horizon: An American Saga': Sam Worthington, Sienna Miller, Kevin Costner Charm The Audiences At The Los Angeles Premiere

Wase Chief, a cast member in "Horizon: An American Saga," poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.
Tatanka Means, a cast member in "Horizon: An American Saga," waves to photographers at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.
Luke Wilson, left, and Alejandro Edda, cast members in "Horizon: An American Saga," greet each other on the carpet at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.
Georgia MacPhail, a cast member in "Horizon: An American Saga," poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.
Michael Rooker, a cast member in "Horizon: An American Saga," poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.
Isabelle Fuhrman, a cast member in "Horizon: An American Saga," poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.
Ella Hunt, a cast member in "Horizon: An American Saga," poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.
Abbey Lee, a cast member in "Horizon: An American Saga," poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jena Malone, left, a cast member in "Horizon: An American Saga," greets fellow cast member Ella Hunt on the carpet at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.
Sam Worthington, right, a cast member in "Horizon: An American Saga," poses with his wife Lara at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.
Sienna Miller, a cast member in "Horizon: An American Saga," poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.
Kevin Costner, the director, co-writer and star of "Horizon: An American Saga," poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.