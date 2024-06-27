Hollywood

Horizon: An American Saga': Sam Worthington, Sienna Miller, Kevin Costner Charm The Audiences At The Los Angeles Premiere

At the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, the who's who of the world of showbiz came together to have a fun time at the premiere of 'Horizon: An American Saga'. Here are a few glimpses from the movie premiere.

Wase Chief | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello

Wase Chief, a cast member in "Horizon: An American Saga," poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

Tatanka Means
Tatanka Means | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello

Tatanka Means, a cast member in "Horizon: An American Saga," waves to photographers at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

Luke Wilson and Alejandro Edda
Luke Wilson and Alejandro Edda | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello

Luke Wilson, left, and Alejandro Edda, cast members in "Horizon: An American Saga," greet each other on the carpet at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

Georgia MacPhail
Georgia MacPhail | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello

Georgia MacPhail, a cast member in "Horizon: An American Saga," poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

Michael Rooker
Michael Rooker | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello

Michael Rooker, a cast member in "Horizon: An American Saga," poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

Isabelle Fuhrman
Isabelle Fuhrman | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello

Isabelle Fuhrman, a cast member in "Horizon: An American Saga," poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

Ella Hunt
Ella Hunt | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello

Ella Hunt, a cast member in "Horizon: An American Saga," poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

Abbey Lee
Abbey Lee | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello

Abbey Lee, a cast member in "Horizon: An American Saga," poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

Jena Malone and Ella Hunt
Jena Malone and Ella Hunt | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello

Jena Malone, left, a cast member in "Horizon: An American Saga," greets fellow cast member Ella Hunt on the carpet at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

Sam Worthington with his wife Lara
Sam Worthington with his wife Lara | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello

Sam Worthington, right, a cast member in "Horizon: An American Saga," poses with his wife Lara at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello

Sienna Miller, a cast member in "Horizon: An American Saga," poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello

Kevin Costner, the director, co-writer and star of "Horizon: An American Saga," poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

