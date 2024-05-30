Hollywood

‘Hit Man’: Glen Powell Brings The House Down With His Quirky Sense Of Humour At Austin Premiere – View Pics

Glen Powell was in top form as he came in for the premiere of his latest flick ‘Hitman’ in Austin. The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star was running from pillar to post to make a mark and to ensure that everyone who had come for the premiere was having a great time.

Glen Powell Photo: Jack Plunkett
Glen Powell also brought along his parents Cindy Powell and Glen Powell Sr. The parents have been a constant support for Glen Powell and even at the Austin film premiere, they were showing off their quirky side by sporting some hilarious placards standing right behind Glen Powell.

Here are a few pictures from the movie premiere:

1. Cindy Powell, Glen Powell And Glen Powell Sr.

Cindy Powell, Glen Powell And Glen Powell Sr.
Cindy Powell, Glen Powell And Glen Powell Sr. Photo: Jack Plunkett
Glen Powell, center, along with his parents, Cindy Powell, left, and Glen Powell, Sr, arrive at the premiere of ‘Hit Man’ at The Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas.

2. Glen Powell

Glen Powell
Glen Powell Photo: Jack Plunkett
Glen Powell, left, arrives at the premiere of ‘Hit Man’ at The Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas.

3. Adria Arjona

Adria Arjona
Adria Arjona Photo: Jack Plunkett
Adria Arjona arrives at the premiere of ‘Hit Man’ at The Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas.

4. Glen Powell And Adria Arjona

Glen Powell And Adria Arjona
Glen Powell And Adria Arjona Photo: Jack Plunkett
Glen Powell, left, and Adria Arjona arrive at the premiere of ‘Hit Man’ at The Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas.

5. Richard Linklater

Richard Linklater
Richard Linklater Photo: Jack Plunkett
Director Richard Linklater arrives at the premiere of ‘Hit Man’ at The Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas.

6. Richard Linklater

Richard Linklater
Richard Linklater Photo: Jack Plunkett
Director Richard Linklater arrives at the premiere of ‘Hit Man’ at The Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas.

7. Retta

Retta
Retta Photo: Jack Plunkett
Retta arrives at the premiere of ‘Hit Man’ at The Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas.

8. Sanjay Rao, Retta, Adria Arjona, Richard Linklater, Molly Bernard And Glen Powell

Sanjay Rao, Retta, Adria Arjona, Richard Linklater, Molly Bernard And Glen Powell
Sanjay Rao, Retta, Adria Arjona, Richard Linklater, Molly Bernard And Glen Powell Photo: Jack Plunkett
Sanjay Rao, Retta, Adria Arjona, Richard Linklater, Molly Bernard and Glen Powell, from left, arrive at the premiere of ‘Hit Man’ at The Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas.

9. Molly Bernard

Molly Bernard
Molly Bernard Photo: Jack Plunkett
Molly Bernard arrives at the premiere of ‘Hit Man’ at The Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas.

