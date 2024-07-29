'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 3: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer Has An Impressive Weekend In India

It also reported that 'Deadpool And Wolverine' created history by earning $438 million (3670 crores) worldwide on opening weekend. The same report also claimed that it broke records to score $205 million (1715 crores) in the 3-day opening weekend at the domestic (North America) box office. Talking about the overseas box office, the superhero film made a gross collection of $233.3 million (1955 crores) on a 5-day opening weekend over 52 markets. The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer has already become the 12th biggest Hollywood opener of all time at the global box office. The third instalment of 'Deadpool' has become one of the biggest openings for a Hollywood film in India with $10 million (84 crores gross) in the 3-day opening weekend.