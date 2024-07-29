'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 3: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer Has An Impressive Weekend In India

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led film 'Deadpool And Wolverine' which hit the theatres in India on July 26, is showing no signs of slowing down. It is currently minting moolah at the box office. After having a thunderous start, the Marvel superhero film performed well in the opening weekend. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, 'Deadpool And Wolverine' earned Rs 22.50 crore net (early estimates) in India on day 3, Sunday. On day 1, it amassed Rs 21 crore and on day 2, Saturday, the film collected Rs 22.65 crore. So, the three-day box office collection of 'Deadpool And Wolverine' stands at Rs 66.15 crore at the domestic market.
The same portal also reported that 'Deadpool & Wolverine' had an overall 38.92% English occupancy on Sunday. Evening shows had the highest occupancy of 46.51%, afternoon shows had 43.68%, night shows had 32.79% and morning shows saw an attendance of 32.71%.
It also reported that 'Deadpool And Wolverine' created history by earning $438 million (3670 crores) worldwide on opening weekend. The same report also claimed that it broke records to score $205 million (1715 crores) in the 3-day opening weekend at the domestic (North America) box office. Talking about the overseas box office, the superhero film made a gross collection of $233.3 million (1955 crores) on a 5-day opening weekend over 52 markets. The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer has already become the 12th biggest Hollywood opener of all time at the global box office. The third instalment of 'Deadpool' has become one of the biggest openings for a Hollywood film in India with $10 million (84 crores gross) in the 3-day opening weekend.
Directed by Shawn Levy, 'Deadpool & Wolverine' is the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a sequel to 'Deadpool' (2016) and 'Deadpool 2' (2018). It also stars Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Emma Corrin, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen among others.