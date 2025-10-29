Chris Evans And Wife Alba Baptista Welcome Their First Child - Reports

Chris Evans and his wife Alba Baptista are officially parents
Actor-couple Chris Evans and his wife Alba Baptista have embraced parenthood. Evans, 44, and Baptista, 28, have welcomed their first baby together, according to a report in TMZ. According to the report, the couple became parents on Friday, October 24, in Massachusetts, USA. Evans and Baptista are yet to announce the news.
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista welcome first baby
The Captain America star and his Portuguese actress wife have always been private about their relationship or marriage. They didn't reveal their baby's name or gender. They didn't even make their pregnancy news public, unlike other celebrity couples.
About Chris Evans and Alba Baptista
The Avengers star and the Warrior Nun actress were reportedly linked in January 2022, but they preferred to keep their relationship private. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that they had been dating “for over a year” in November 2022.
They got married on September 9, 2023, in a private ceremony in Cape Cod. 9 months before that, they made their relationship Insta official. Alba's pregnancy rumours started doing the rounds in June, when a fan account posted a Father’s Day tribute for both Chris and Alba’s father, Luiz Baptista. Her father commented, “Many thanks dear Chris. Your turn is coming!” This gave rise to speculations that Evans and Baptista are expecting their first baby.