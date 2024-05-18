Cannes 2024: Emma Stone Leads The Pack At ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ Red Carpet For Grand Premiere – View Pics

For the unversed, the storyline of ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ promises to revolves around a triptych fable that tells three separate but have loosely related episodes. The first section, called ‘The Death Of R.M.F’ follows a guy who attempts to take control of his own fate after leaving his strong boss. The second, ‘R.M.F. Is Flying’ shows a guy who suspects his spouse, who has lately returned after being reported missing, is an impostor. The last chapter, ‘R.M.F. Eats A Sandwich’, centres on a cultist's quest to locate a certain individual with the potential to revive the dead. The films have been appreciated individually as well after the movie premiere at the film festival.