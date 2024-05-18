Cannes 2024: Emma Stone Leads The Pack At ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ Red Carpet For Grand Premiere – View Pics

‘Kinds Of Kindness’ is a 2024 absurdist anthology film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos based on a script co-written with Efthimis Filippou. The film has been talked about a lot in the recent past and a lot of credit has to be given for the same to the cast that includes Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, Hunter Schafer and many others.
‘Kinds Of Kindness’ made its international premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and it received thunderous applause from the crowds at Cannes 2024. The film is set to be released in the United States by Searchlight Pictures on June 21, and in Ireland and the United Kingdom on June 28. After this success at Cannes Film Festival, it will be interesting to see when the film decides to go east-bound and have its big theatrical release in India.
For the unversed, the storyline of ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ promises to revolves around a triptych fable that tells three separate but have loosely related episodes. The first section, called ‘The Death Of R.M.F’ follows a guy who attempts to take control of his own fate after leaving his strong boss. The second, ‘R.M.F. Is Flying’ shows a guy who suspects his spouse, who has lately returned after being reported missing, is an impostor. The last chapter, ‘R.M.F. Eats A Sandwich’, centres on a cultist's quest to locate a certain individual with the potential to revive the dead. The films have been appreciated individually as well after the movie premiere at the film festival.
