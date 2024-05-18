Hollywood

Cannes 2024: Emma Stone Leads The Pack At ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ Red Carpet For Grand Premiere – View Pics

The Cannes Film Festival saw the who’s who of the ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ come down for a grand premiere of the movie. Here are a few glimpses from the red carpet event and also a bit about what the film’s storyline is going to be all about.

Emma Stone Photo: Scott A Garfitt
‘Kinds Of Kindness’ is a 2024 absurdist anthology film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos based on a script co-written with Efthimis Filippou. The film has been talked about a lot in the recent past and a lot of credit has to be given for the same to the cast that includes Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, Hunter Schafer and many others.

Kinds Of Kindness’ made its international premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and it received thunderous applause from the crowds at Cannes 2024. The film is set to be released in the United States by Searchlight Pictures on June 21, and in Ireland and the United Kingdom on June 28. After this success at Cannes Film Festival, it will be interesting to see when the film decides to go east-bound and have its big theatrical release in India.

For the unversed, the storyline of ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ promises to revolves around a triptych fable that tells three separate but have loosely related episodes. The first section, called ‘The Death Of R.M.F’ follows a guy who attempts to take control of his own fate after leaving his strong boss. The second, ‘R.M.F. Is Flying’ shows a guy who suspects his spouse, who has lately returned after being reported missing, is an impostor. The last chapter, ‘R.M.F. Eats A Sandwich’, centres on a cultist's quest to locate a certain individual with the potential to revive the dead. The films have been appreciated individually as well after the movie premiere at the film festival.

The premiere at Cannes was a star-studded one. Here are a few glimpses from the film premiere:

1. Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos, Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley And Mamoudou Athie

Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos, Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley And Mamoudou Athie
Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos, Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley And Mamoudou Athie Photo: Daniel Cole
Emma Stone, from left, director Yorgos Lanthimos, Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley, and Mamoudou Athie pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

2. Hunter Schafer And Margaret Qualley

Hunter Schafer And Margaret Qualley
Hunter Schafer And Margaret Qualley Photo: Daniel Cole
Hunter Schafer, left, and Margaret Qualley pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

3. Emma Stone

Emma Stone
Emma Stone Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Emma Stone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

4. Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer
Hunter Schafer Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Hunter Schafer poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

5. Demi Moore

Demi Moore
Demi Moore Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Demi Moore poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

6. Jesse Plemons And Kirsten Dunst

Jesse Plemons And Kirsten Dunst
Jesse Plemons And Kirsten Dunst Photo: Andreea Alexandru
Jesse Plemons, left, and Kirsten Dunst pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

7. Margaret Qualley

Margaret Qualley
Margaret Qualley Photo: Daniel Cole
Margaret Qualley poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

8. Hunter Schafer And Margaret Qualley

Hunter Schafer And Margaret Qualley
Hunter Schafer And Margaret Qualley Photo: Andreea Alexandru
Hunter Schafer, left, and Margaret Qualley pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

9. Emma Stone

Emma Stone
Emma Stone Photo: Daniel Cole
Emma Stone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

