James Cameron collaborated with renowned producer Jon Landau, who passed away after a bout of cancer at the age of 63. James and Jon delivered three blockbusters of all time- 'Titanic', 'Avatar' and its sequel, 'Avatar: The Way of Water'. 'Avatar' that released in 2009, surpassed the box-office success of 'Titanic'. It is the top-grossing film of all time. The second part of 'Avatar' released in 2022.