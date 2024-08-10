'Avatar' director James Cameron and actors Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington revealed the title of 'Avatar 3'. The official title of the third 'Avatar' film, was announced on Friday, August 9, during the D23 expo. 'Avatar 3' is titled 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'.
Cameron didn’t reveal any footage of his upcoming film, but he showed concept art from 'Avatar 3', including Neytiri (Saldaña) dancing over flames and riding banshees.
'Avatar 3' release date
The official page of Avatar, on Saturday, shared the poster of the title with the release date. The caption read: ''Just announced at #D23, our title for the next Avatar film: Avatar: Fire and Ash. Get ready to journey back to Pandora, in theaters December 19, 2025 (sic)''.
As per a report in Variety, during the presentation James said, ''You’ll see a lot more pandora that you never saw before''. The 69-year-old added, “It’s an insane adventure and a feast for the eyes, but it’s also got very high emotional stakes, more than ever before''.
“We’re going into really challenging territory for all the characters you know and love,'' he said further.
The 'Titanic' director also said that there are new characters, ''one especially I think you’re gonna love, or love to hate''.
'Avatar 3' cast
Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis and Michelle Yeoh are joining 'Avatar 3' cast. Kate Winslet,, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, Jack Champion, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Britain Dalton, Bailey Bass, Edie Falco and Dileep Rao are also part of the film.
James Cameron collaborated with renowned producer Jon Landau, who passed away after a bout of cancer at the age of 63. James and Jon delivered three blockbusters of all time- 'Titanic', 'Avatar' and its sequel, 'Avatar: The Way of Water'. 'Avatar' that released in 2009, surpassed the box-office success of 'Titanic'. It is the top-grossing film of all time. The second part of 'Avatar' released in 2022.