3rd Annual Gold Gala: Asia Pacific Changemakers Make This A Star-Studded Evening – View Pics

Recently the cultural charity Gold House hosted its third annual Gold Gala at the historic Music Center in downtown Los Angeles, and the stars dressed to impress. The powerful group that works to connect and elevate the Asian Pacific community just announced its 2024 A100 List, which recognises the 100 most significant Asian Pacific changemakers in culture and society.
The evening had some of the biggest names in the world of showbiz and fashion come down for let their boots loose and have a fun time. Every aspect of the occasion was meticulously considered. The entire night turned out to be about the acceptance of the Asian Pacific Community by the world and how the community has been growing step by step and making its presence felt in every field of culture and society.
The attendees dressed to impress. Here are some of the night’s greatest looks:
1. Karrueche Tran
Karrueche Tran arrives at the 3rd Annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles.
2. Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 3rd Annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles.
3. Xochitl Gomez
Xochitl Gomez arrives at the 3rd Annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles.
4. Lisa Ling
Lisa Ling arrives at the 3rd Annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles.
5. Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu arrives at the 3rd Annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles.
6. Halsey
Halsey arrives at the 3rd Annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles.
7. Kim Chi
Kim Chi arrives at the 3rd Annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles.
8. Leah Lewis
Leah Lewis arrives at the 3rd Annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles.
9. Avan Jogia And Halsey
Avan Jogia, left, and Halsey arrive at the 3rd Annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles.
10. Margaret Cho
Margaret Cho arrives at the 3rd Annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles.
11. John Cho
John Cho arrives at the 3rd Annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles.