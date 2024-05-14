Hollywood

3rd Annual Gold Gala: Asia Pacific Changemakers Make This A Star-Studded Evening – View Pics

Numerous changemakers from the Asia Pacific region came down for the Gold Gala in Los Angeles recently for a fun evening. Many celebs were awarded for their contributions towards culture and society.

Annual Gold Gala Photo: Richard Shotwell
info_icon

Recently the cultural charity Gold House hosted its third annual Gold Gala at the historic Music Center in downtown Los Angeles, and the stars dressed to impress. The powerful group that works to connect and elevate the Asian Pacific community just announced its 2024 A100 List, which recognises the 100 most significant Asian Pacific changemakers in culture and society.

The evening had some of the biggest names in the world of showbiz and fashion come down for let their boots loose and have a fun time. Every aspect of the occasion was meticulously considered. The entire night turned out to be about the acceptance of the Asian Pacific Community by the world and how the community has been growing step by step and making its presence felt in every field of culture and society.

The attendees dressed to impress. Here are some of the night’s greatest looks:

1. Karrueche Tran

Karrueche Tran
Karrueche Tran Photo: Richard Shotwell
info_icon

Karrueche Tran arrives at the 3rd Annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles.

2. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo Photo: Richard Shotwell
info_icon

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 3rd Annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles.

3. Xochitl Gomez

Xochitl Gomez
Xochitl Gomez Photo: Richard Shotwell
info_icon

Xochitl Gomez arrives at the 3rd Annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles.

4. Lisa Ling

Lisa Ling
Lisa Ling Photo: Richard Shotwell
info_icon

Lisa Ling arrives at the 3rd Annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles.

5. Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu Photo: Richard Shotwell
info_icon

Lucy Liu arrives at the 3rd Annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles.

6. Halsey

Halsey
Halsey Photo: Richard Shotwell
info_icon

Halsey arrives at the 3rd Annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles.

7. Kim Chi

Kim Chi
Kim Chi Photo: Richard Shotwell
info_icon

Kim Chi arrives at the 3rd Annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles.

8. Leah Lewis

Leah Lewis
Leah Lewis Photo: Richard Shotwell
info_icon

Leah Lewis arrives at the 3rd Annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles.

9. Avan Jogia And Halsey

Avan Jogia And Halsey
Avan Jogia And Halsey Photo: Richard Shotwell
info_icon

Avan Jogia, left, and Halsey arrive at the 3rd Annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles.

10. Margaret Cho

Margaret Cho
Margaret Cho Photo: Richard Shotwell
info_icon

Margaret Cho arrives at the 3rd Annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles.

11. John Cho

John Cho
John Cho Photo: Richard Shotwell
info_icon

John Cho arrives at the 3rd Annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Five-Month-Old Baby Mauled To Death By Dog In Telangana
  2. Day In Pics: May 14, 2024
  3. KERALA: POCSO Case Survivor Found Dead With A Belt Tightened Around Her Neck
  4. UP: Hearing In 2018 Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi On May 27
  5. Delhi Airport: Man Takes 200 Flights In A Year, Steals Co-Passengers' Jewelleries Worth Lakhs; In Police Custody Now
Entertainment News
  1. Has Saif Ali Khan Covered Up Kareena Kapoor's Tattoo On His Arm? Viral Photos Leave Fans Wondering
  2. Sanjay Kapoor Reveals Boney Kapoor Didn't Help Him In Tough Times: He Chose Fardeen Khan For 'No Entry'
  3. Zeenat Aman Shares Throwback Picture With Dimple Kapadia, Thanks Her For Support In 'Difficult Phase'
  4. 'Memories Of Murder' To 'Broker', Indulge In Song Kang-ho's 10 Award-Winning Performances Ahead Of His 'Uncle Samsik' TV Debut
  5. Akshay Kumar And Priyadarshan's Reunion Project To Have Alia Bhatt As The Female Lead? Here’s What We Know
Sports News
  1. Star Indian Paddler Manika Batra Achieves Career-Best Ranking, Enters World's Top 25
  2. NFL Star Harrison Butker Sparks Controversy With Critique Of Biden's Abortion Policy
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  4. IPL 2024: Rayudu Advocates For Coaches To 'Work Behind The Scenes And Give Players Freedom To Do Better'
  5. Paris Saint-Germain: Layvin Kurzawa To Follow Kylian Mbappe Through PSG Exit Door
World News
  1. NFL Star Harrison Butker Sparks Controversy With Critique Of Biden's Abortion Policy
  2. Russian President Putin To Make A State Visit To China This Week
  3. Michael Cohen Testifies, Reveals Shocking Details In Trump Hush Money Trial
  4. Cave-In Leaves 3 Miners Missing And 12 Injured At A Coal Mine In Poland
  5. Surprise Reshuffle, Kharkiv Assault And Putin's Visit To China: Where Does The Russia-Ukraine War Stand
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: PM Modi Files Nomination From Varanasi Seat; Radical Amritpal Singh's Parents Campaign For Him In Punjab
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival