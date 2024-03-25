Holi 2024: ‘Balam Pichkari’ To ‘Khadke Glassy’, 10 Tracks To Make Your Festival Of Colours Extra Vibrant

The most colourful day of the year is upon us. While you are busy playing with colours and your pichkaris, it’s no fun to do that without music. The celebration has to brim with lots of music, dance, and sheer joy. But, you don’t know what to play? Lucky for you, here are ten essential tracks that ought to be in your playlist in the spirit of Holi. From timeless classics to contemporary hits, these tunes will get you grooving with your family, friends, and neighbours.