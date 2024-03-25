Holi 2024: ‘Balam Pichkari’ To ‘Khadke Glassy’, 10 Tracks To Make Your Festival Of Colours Extra Vibrant

The most colourful day of the year is upon us. While you are busy playing with colours and your pichkaris, it’s no fun to do that without music. The celebration has to brim with lots of music, dance, and sheer joy. But, you don’t know what to play? Lucky for you, here are ten essential tracks that ought to be in your playlist in the spirit of Holi. From timeless classics to contemporary hits, these tunes will get you grooving with your family, friends, and neighbours.
So, without further ado, get ready to paint the town in every colour in between with these infectious melodies.
1. ‘Choli Ke Peeche’
‘Choli Ke Peeche’ is a revamped version of the classic of the same name. Sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Alka Yagnik, IP Singh and Ila Arun, this high-energy song is from ‘Crew,’ starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The hottest song in the industry as of now, it’s not possible to skip it.
2. ‘Rangisari’
‘Rangisari,’ from ‘JugJugg Jeeyo,’ is a vibrant song filled with lively beats and catchy tunes. Performed by Kavita Seth and Kanishk Seth, the track, featuring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, will surely get you in the Holi spirit.
3. ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’
‘Jai Jai Shivshankar,’ sung by Vishal Dadlani and Benny Dayal, will fill you up with energy. Looking at two of the best dancers in the industry, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the song from ‘War’ is ideal for dancing your way through the festivities.
4. ‘Hori Khele Raghuveera’
Any Holi playlist is incomplete without this song. Sung by Alka Yagnik, Amitabh Bachchan, Udit Narayan and Sukhwinder Singh, ‘Hori Khele Raghuveera’ from the movie ‘Baghban’ is an infectious song. Brimming with traditional beats and joyful lyrics, you will get your groove on alongside Bachchan and Hema Malini.
5. ‘Balam Pichkari’
From ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,’ this song with Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone is full of fun beats and happy vibes. The moment you hear ‘Balam Pichkari,’ vocalized by Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade, you will find yourself doing its iconic chorus steps.
6. ‘Holi Re Rasiya’
‘Holi Re Rasiya’ is a modern twist on a traditional bhajan, blending high-energy beats with classic folk instruments to craft a vibrant festive melody. Performed by Maithili Thakur, Seedhe Maut and Mahan Sehgal on Coke Studio Bharat, this musical masterpiece is a different type of a beat to groove to.
7. ‘Rang Barse Bheege Chunarwali’
Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Jaya Bachchan, ‘Rang Barse Bheege Chunarwali’ is a renowned Holi anthem, which perfectly enhances the festive cheer with its infectious tune and lively lyrics. Sung by Amitabh Bachchan himself in the film ‘Silsila,’ the song has become a must-have in your playlist for this time of the year.
8. ‘Badri Ki Dulhania (Title Track)’
The upbeat rhythm of this track from ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ promises to elevate your celebrations to the next level. ‘Badri Ki Dulhania,’ starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, is the perfect way to kick-start your party. Vocalized by Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur, Ikka, it’s sure to get you moving.
9. ‘Do Me A Favour (Lets Play Holi)’
‘Lets Play Holi’ is a timeless classic. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Anu Malik, this song from ‘Waqt’ is filled with catchy melodies and contagious energy. Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar are seen reveling with pure joy in this song, which perfectly captures the the spirit of Holi unlike any other.
10. ‘Khadke Glassy’
This cheery and bright song from ‘Jabariya Jodi’ will make your celebrations even better. Featuring Siddharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, ‘Khadke Glassy’ is impossible not to sway to. The song by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Ashok Mastie and Jyotica Tangri will keep the party going.
So, raise your glasses, celebrate safely, and embrace the joy of the festival with your loved ones as you sway to these handpicked tunes. A very Happy Holi to all!