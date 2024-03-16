This development is interesting because his appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming right after the actor cut ties with DC as Superman. The report had also contacted a source who confirmed the news. The source said, "Henry Cavill will appear in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ as a multiverse variant of Wolverine. His version will be wearing a long brown coat when he shows up and this will be Cavill’s first appearance in the Marvel universe. Many had thought Cavill might appear as Captain Britain, a fan-favorite character people have long lobbied for him to be cast as. That’s not happening in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, but it doesn’t mean it can’t happen in the future."