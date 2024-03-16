One of the most awaited superhero films has sent fans into a frenzy. Marvel fans are eagerly waiting for the release of ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’. When the trailer of the movie was released, it sparked social media trends. Ahead of the release of the movie, a recent report reveals that Henry Cavill will be playing the role of Wolverine in the movie.
According to a report published by Giant Freakin Robot, Henry Cavill is set to step into the shoes of Wolverine. Initially, it was speculated that he would play the role of Captain Britain. But this recent report suggests otherwise. Cavill will take on the responsibilities of a role that was originally immortalized by Hugh Jackman. However, Cavill’s version will be different from Jackman’s version. Reportedly, the character is going to be from a different Earth.
This development is interesting because his appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming right after the actor cut ties with DC as Superman. The report had also contacted a source who confirmed the news. The source said, "Henry Cavill will appear in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ as a multiverse variant of Wolverine. His version will be wearing a long brown coat when he shows up and this will be Cavill’s first appearance in the Marvel universe. Many had thought Cavill might appear as Captain Britain, a fan-favorite character people have long lobbied for him to be cast as. That’s not happening in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, but it doesn’t mean it can’t happen in the future."
Marvel has not confirmed this news as of now. ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ includes an ensemble cast of Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Leslie Uggams, and Karan Soni.