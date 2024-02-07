‘Argylle’ Box-Office: Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa Starrer Becomes The Lowest Opener For Apple

Apple is staring at his first big flop with ‘Argylle’. The film, which stars Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell and many others in the lead opened in theatres to a very dismal reception from audiences. The film earned just $18 million in ticket sales as per the reports released by the makers of the film.
It needs to be noted that the film was made at a reported budget of $200 million. It will be terribly difficult for Apple, the prime producers of the project, to recover from this slow start and end up making money in this venture. As there were not many other releases over the weekend, the film managed to still top the box-office charts for the weekend.
Advertisement
What’s interesting to note is that Apple is just in the movie producing business since 2019. But, even in this little time frame, they’ve managed to give some good films. Their film ‘CODA’ ended up winning at the Oscars, which made audiences believe in their projects even further. Their next two releases ‘Napolean’ and ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ both got great appreciation and earned decently at the ticket windows, despite being called out as flops. Thankfully, they were as big a letdown as ‘Argylle’.
Advertisement
‘Argylle’ has not been panned by critics, but the film has also been kept at a distance by moviegoers. Despite having big stars like Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell and many others, the film ended up not being able to pull the crowds to the theatres. It will be interesting to see if Apple is able to make its money’s worth when the film finally hits OTT platforms.
Advertisement
The film has been directed by Matthew Vaughn, who previously made the franchise ‘Kingsmen’. It was expected that ‘Argylle’ too would be turned into a franchise, but considering it’s dismal opening at the ticket windows, the possibilities of a franchise seem bleak.