‘Argylle’ Box-Office: Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa Starrer Becomes The Lowest Opener For Apple

What’s interesting to note is that Apple is just in the movie producing business since 2019. But, even in this little time frame, they’ve managed to give some good films. Their film ‘CODA’ ended up winning at the Oscars, which made audiences believe in their projects even further. Their next two releases ‘Napolean’ and ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ both got great appreciation and earned decently at the ticket windows, despite being called out as flops. Thankfully, they were as big a letdown as ‘Argylle’.