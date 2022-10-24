Hema Sharma Talks About Being A Part Of 'Inspector Avinash'

Actress Hema Sharma, who is part of the crime thriller web series 'Inspector Avinash' headlined by Randeep Hooda, says that being part of the project has been amazing.



"I'm playing the role of a politician's wife called Kaushalya. This is my debut series and I am working with Randeep Hooda. It is so wonderful to work with him," she said.



Hema talks about her journey so far: "I made my debut through an album named 'Aaja Chhat Pe'. It was a Marwadi song that had immense popularity in Rajasthan. After that, I made my debut in the film industry with the film 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se', which was directed by Navaniat Singh. I played the role of Dr Subhi in the film."



"I have worked with Dharmendra in this film. The second film I worked in was with Anupam Kher, called 'One Day: Justice Delivered', directed by Ashok K. Nanda, in which I made a special appearance in a song. The third film was quite famous, which was directed by Prabhu Deva, 'Dabangg 3', in which I played a reporter. I have also been part of many TV shows."



Being part of TV, film and now OTT, Hema said that all mediums have their own pluses. "I guess for an actor there are strengths and weaknesses and pros and cons for both film and television. In television, you get to stick with the character for a very long time and you get to watch as this character progresses and grows and experiences this very long journey. You start at point A and go all the way to Z, and it becomes an adventure along the way where you are constantly embellishing and adding and creating," she said.



She added: "With film, what makes it so amazing as an actor is that you are able to see the arc and progression of your character from the very beginning. You are able to plan and craft so that where your start, in the beginning, is reflective and in some way echoes where you end. As an actor, you are able to experience the character for a long time on television, while you experience a shorter transition with film."



OTT has been evolving at a great speed, said the actress: "OTT has acquired massive fame as of late. Particularly in the lockdown time frame when theatres were shut, OTT applications gave us theater-like film insights inside the solace of our homes. Numerous well-known commercial pictures and web series were delivered on various OTT stages."



Meanwhile, dancing is also something that interests her. "If I was not an actor, I would have definitely become a choreographer because I am passionate about dance. I learned Bharatnatyam and Kathak and then came to Mumbai to become a choreographer. But destiny had something else for me," she said.



Talking about her future plans, she said that it's all about taking action and choosing the right roles. "I believe in 'doing', taking action. Not just in thought or intent, but in real, physical action. And this action needs to be 'epic'. The scale and impact have to be meaningful. Something bigger than who I am must serve a larger purpose. And lastly, I want to have fun while I do this."