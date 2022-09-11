Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Halloween Special 'Werewolf By Night' Gets Creepy Trailer With Gael Garcia Bernal

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 4:34 pm

Marvel Studios has unveiled details and the first trailer for 'Werewolf by Night', the upcoming MCU Halloween special set to premiere October 7 on Disney+ this fall.

Gael Garcia Bernal stars in the special as Jack Russell, known in Marvel Comics as the Werewolf by Night. Created by Gerry Conway and Mike Ploog in 1972, Jack is an ordinary man who carries an ancient family curse that turns him into a werewolf.

After managing to conquer his beastly nature, he becomes a wandering hero who uses his powers to fight demons and other forces of evil, frequently intersecting with other Marvel heroes in the process, reports Variety.

Laura Donnelly will star alongside Bernal in an undisclosed role. Michael Giacchino, who has worked as a composer on Marvel films such as 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and 'Thor: Love and Thunder', directs the special. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Victoria Alonso executive produce.

Although the special ostensibly will be a one-off, the chances for Werewolf by Night to pop up in other MCU projects can't be discounted. In the comics, the character has been a frequent guest star for other heroes, particularly the spookier members of the Marvel Universe. Moon Knight played in the MCU by Oscar Isaac began as a villain in the 'Werewolf by Night' comic.

Other characters the werewolf is strongly associated with include Blade, who is set to receive his own film starring Mahershala Ali, and Doctor Strange, who has been portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch in the MCU.

Art & Entertainment Werewolf By Night Gael Garcia Bernal MCU Halloween Special Disney+ Marvel Studios Marvel Comics Gerry Conway Mike Ploog
