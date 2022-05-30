George R.R. Martin Talks About Fans Reaction To The 'Game of Thrones' Finale

In a recent interview, ‘Game of Thrones’ author George R.R. Martin discussed the show's finale, which he modelled his books on. Martin discussed the response the show received online after its polarising finale with The Independent.

Martin told the newspaper, "I don’t understand how people can come to hate so much something that they once loved, If you don’t like a show, don’t watch it! How has everything become so toxic?"

He also addressed certain fans' online reactions to shows like ‘Game of Thrones’ and the forthcoming ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' series, which will premiere on Amazon this autumn.

"'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ isn’t even on yet, but if you follow what’s going on online, the controversy about it is like World War Two. They’re dropping atomic bombs on each other,” Martin said about the reaction of some fans.

"You hear controversies about some of the Marvel shows and the Marvel movies, certainly about the DC characters. It used to be if you were a fan of 'Star Trek', you liked 'Star Trek'. Now it seems like half the people who called themselves Star Trek fans hate Star Trek, and the Star Wars fans hate Star Wars, and the Tolkien fans hate Rings of Power. What the hell?” he continued.

"Now maybe it’s because it’s changing, but as a writer, you’d go crazy if you didn’t change it somehow. You want to tell new stories, not tell the same stories over and over again” he further added.

Meanwhile, ‘House Of The Dragon’, the next ‘Game Of Thrones' prequel series, has been given a summer premiere date.

The series, which takes place 200 years before the events of the original HBO drama, will launch on HBO Max on August 21 in the United States and on Sky Atlantic/NOW in the United Kingdom in the early hours of August 22.

Martin's work ‘Fire & Blood’ is the inspiration for ‘House Of The Dragon’. It will star actors Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, and Rhys Ifans, among others, and will be set in the House Targaryen.