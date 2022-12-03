Fun Fact: Neena Gupta Is Sanjay Mishra's Senior From NSD

Actress Neena Gupta, who is gearing up for her upcoming movie 'Vadh', has shared that her co-actor Sanjay Mishra was the reason for her to say yes to the film.

The two actors go back a long way as they have attended the same acting school -- the National School Of Drama (NSD). In fact, Neena is Sanjay's senior from the acting school.

The makers of the film recently dropped a BTS video of the film in which viewers can see Neena and Sanjay sharing anecdotes from their early times and from the days of their shoot.

Talking about the same, Gupta says in the video, "The main reason why I wanted to do 'Vadh' was to work with Sanjay Mishra."

Recollecting an event, Mishra says that he fell in the bushes the first time he saw his co-actor.

Sanjay adds, "We both are from the same institute which is NSD. Neena Ji is my senior. When I saw Neena Gupta for the first time during an occasion, I fell in the bushes as I stared at her. She has played the role of my wife and I couldn't ever call her 'Tum', I only called her 'Aap'."

The plot of 'Vadh' centres on the harrowing journey of parents who are turning older and the struggles they experience when their son abandons them.

This is for the first time when the audience will see him in a dark and menacing role. 'Vadh', written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal, is presented by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and produced by J Studio and Next Level Productions.

The film will be released in cinemas on December 9, 2022.