From Harbhajan Singh, Lasith Malinga to Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' To Return High On Celeb Quotient

As the tenth season of the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' is all set to make a comeback with big names like Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit, filmmaker Karan Johar and actress and model Nora Fatehi among the panel of judges, the fans are keen to know who all will be seen as contestants on the show.



The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make this season interesting and for that they have approached quite a few big names from different fields including sports and entertainment.



If at one point there are names such as Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, on the other side sports personalities like Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina will also be seen. The dance reality show is known for bringing contestants from distinct fields.



Here we give a glimpse of who will be seen on the reality show.



Lasith Malinga



Lasith Malinga, a former Sri Lankan cricketer has been approached for being part of the dance reality show. He is known for taking 4 wickets off 4 consecutive balls twice in international cricket. Now, if he comes on the dance reality show it will be good news for his fans in his country as well.



Harbhajan Singh



The makers have approached former Indian cricketer and cricket commentator, Harbhajan Singh. He is also a Member of Parliament and is known for being the first Indian bowler with a hat-trick in Test cricket. If he says yes and becomes part of the dance reality show, many cricket fans will be excited to see him on the stage.



Suresh Raina



Another cricketer who is in the news to be part of the show is former Indian international Suresh Raina. Suresh was the captain of Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and watching him on the show as a contestant will surely be exciting, especially for his fans.



Nia Sharma



Popular face of the TV industry, Nia Sharma is a confirmed name on the reality show.The actress also participated in the stunt based reality show, 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8' and she made her digital debut in Vikram Bhatt's web series 'Twisted' in 2017. The actress rose to fame with her shows such as 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Jamai Raja', 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' and 'Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel'. She will now be seen showing her talent on the dance reality show.



Niti Taylor



The 'Ishqbaaz' actress is another confirmed name. The actress became popular with her role of Nandini Murthy in MTV's 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan'. She was also seen in several music videos and films. No doubt watching her on a dance reality show will also be fun and exciting.



Dheeraj Dhoopar



'Kundali Bhagya' fame Dheeraj Dhoopar is all set to be seen on the dance reality show. The actor is known for his portrayal of Prem Bharadwaj in 'Sasural Simar Ka' and he also hosted 'Dance India Dance 7'. He was also seen in Punjabi love song, 'Jogiya' along with Smriti Kalra.



Paras Kalnawat



TV actor Paras is known for playing the role of Sanjay Prince in the TV serial, 'Meri Durga'. The actor is currently seen in the role of a dancer in the popular TV show, 'Anupamaa'. It must be quite exciting to watch the actor performing and showing his real side as a dancer on the dance reality show.



Hina Khan



The actress who became a household name with her role of Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2', Hina Khan may also be seen as a contestant on the show. She also participated in reality shows such as 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 8' and 'Bigg Boss 11'.



Shubhangi Atre



Popular TV actress Shubhangi Atre has been approached for the upcoming dance reality show, 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. Shubhangi made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and later featured in 'Kasturi', 'Do Hanson Ka Jodaa', 'Chidiya Ghar' and many more.



'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' is returning to the screen after 5 years. Stars like Ada Khan and Shaheer Sheikh are also rumoured to be part of the show.

[With Inputs From IANS]