Friday, Sep 09, 2022
First Look Of Bellamkonda Ganesh- Starrer 'Nenu Student Sir' Out

Bellamkonda Ganesh
Bellamkonda Ganesh Instagram/ @ganeshbellamkonda

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 3:58 pm

The unit of director Rakhi Uppalapati's upcoming Telugu thriller 'Nenu Student Sir' featuring Bellamkonda Ganesh and national award-winning actor Samuthirakani in the lead on Friday released the first look of the film.

This will be the second film of young Bellamkonda Ganesh, who's making his debut with 'Swathimuthyam'.

SV2 Entertainment, known for having made the critically acclaimed superhit 'Naandhi',is producing this film, the story of which has been penned by Krishna Chaitanya.

The first look poster has an injured Ganesh showing his student identity card to cops with guns who have surrounded him. Ganesh appears terrified in the poster. Like 'Naandhi', the second film from the production house, also appears to be a thriller, as the first look poster suggests.

Apart from Samuthirakani, the film will also feature Sunil in a pivotal role. Music for the film is by Mahati Swara Sagar and cinematography is by Anith Madhadi.

Chota K. Prasad is the editor of the film, which has dialogues by Kalyan Chakravarthy.

The entire shoot of the movie has been completed and 'Nenu Student Sir' is currently in post-production phase.

Art & Entertainment Rakhi Uppalapati Bellamkonda Ganesh Samuthirakani Nenu Student Sir Swathi Muthyam SV2 Entertainment Upcoming Telugu Movie India
