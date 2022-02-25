'Valimai' Makers To Cut Short Run Time By 15 Minutes

According to a reports, filmmakers have decided to cut short the run time of actor Ajith Kumar-starrer 'Valimai' after receiving certain feedback from the audiences.

According to a report on Pinkvilla, the team has decided to cut the run time of the movie after some viewers expressed dissatisfaction with the film's length, particularly in the second half. Sources revealed that Kumar, director H Vinoth, producer Boney Kapoor and the entire ‘Valimai’ team have heard the feedback.

Reflecting on the audience feedback, a source close to the development revealed, “Since it was constructive feedback from multiple places, the team has voluntarily decided to trim the film. While Tamil version has been cut short by 12 minutes, the Hindi version has been trimmed by 15 minutes.”

Aside from the 15-minute cut in the Hindi version, the film's first song, ‘Naanga Vera Maari’, has been removed, resulting in a total cut of over 18 minutes.

The print changes are expected to take effect starting with Friday's late-night shows. According to the source, ‘Valimai’ ticket prices are lower on Friday than on Thursday, and single-screen exhibitors have adopted a four-show-per-day policy, which is standard for all Tamil films.

‘Valimai’, the action thriller starring Kumar, released with a bang in Tamil Nadu, setting a new non-holiday opening day record. The film earned around Rs 28.25 crore on day one, making it Kumar's biggest opening ever and the second biggest of all time in Tamil cinema, right behind the 2018 Diwali release ‘Sarkar’.

The film is expected to have a double-digit second day, according to early estimates, though the trend in evening and night shows will provide a more accurate picture.