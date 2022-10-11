Filmfare Awards South Honours Best Of Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam Cinema

To celebrate the cinematic brilliance of Indian films encompassing four languages, namely Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, Filmfare recently hosted the 67th Parle Filmfare Awards South 2022 with Kamar Film Factory.

The event took place here for the first time on Monday night at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.

The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for this year was bestowed on Allu Aravind. His wife took this opportunity to praise him for the first time on stage as he dedicated the award to his father, who completed 100 years of age.

The Awards also honored the beloved star of Kannada cinema, the late Puneeth Rajkumar, with the Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously. Coincidentally, it happened to be his death anniversary.

'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1' received the Best Film Award, Telugu. For his performance in this movie, Allu Arjun was named the winner under the Best Actor (Male) Telugu category.

The award for Best Actor (Female) went to Sai Pallavi for her outstanding performance in 'Love Story.' Director Sukumar Bandreddi received the award under the Best Director Award by Popular Choice Telugu category for the film 'Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1.'

'Jai Bhim' was awarded the Best Film Award Tamil. Director Sudha Kongara was felicitated with Best Director Award by Popular Choice Tamil for his super hit film 'Soorarai Pottru.'

Actors Suriya and Lijomol Jose were felicitated with the Best Actor (Male and Female) Telugu category for their brilliant performances in 'Soorarai Pottru' and 'Jai Bhim,' respectively.

Nimisha Sajayan was awarded the Best Actor (Female) Malayalam award for her film 'The Great Indian Kitchen.'

Biju Menon's excellent performance in the film 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' won him the Best Actor (Male) Malayalam category award.

The winner of the Best Film in the Malayalam category was 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum.' And finally, the Best Director Malayalam was awarded to Senna Hegde for the film 'Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam.'

Raj B. Shetty was invited on the stage to collect his Best Director Kannada award for the masterpiece 'Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana.'

The audience applauded as 'Act 1978' won the Best Film Kannada award. Yagna Shetty also bagged the Best Actor (Female) Kannada for her role in 'Act 1978'. Best Actor (Male) Kannada was awarded to Dhananjaya for his performance in the blockbuster movie 'Badava Rascal.'

This year's Filmfare was special because the event happened live in front of a cheering audience after two years.

Actresses Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, Krithi Shetty, Saniya Iyappan, and Aindrita Ray gave performances.

The award ceremony was hosted by Kannada actors Diganth and Ramesh Aravind. The best movies, actors, and technical talents from Southern India were felicitated with the coveted Black Lady for their work across films released in all four languages between 2020 and 2021.