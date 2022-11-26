A day after actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor revealed their daughter Raha Kapoor's name and shared a glimpse of her mini Barcelona jersey, the Spanish football club congratulated the couple. Taking to Twitter on Friday, FC Barcelona re-shared the picture, earlier posted by Alia Bhatt on Instagram.

They captioned the post, "Congratulations, @aliaa08 and Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barca fan is born (baby emoji). We can't wait to meet you all in Barcelona."

Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barça fan is born 👶. We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/Lef3P4DPe2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2022

Ranbir is an ardent FC Barcelona fan. A few years ago, the club gifted him a Barcelona shirt that had Lionel Messi's signature on it. In 2011, Ranbir met Messi in Barcelona. As quoted by Times of India, Ranbir had said in 2011, "I’m just an actor, Messi is a Rockstar... If I wasn’t an actor, I would have played professional football. Or at least struggled to get into the team."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first newborn, a baby girl on November 6. Alia Bhatt, on Thursday, on Instagram shared a picture. In the blurry photo, Ranbir held the newborn with a small football jersey of FC Barcelona hanging on the wall that read Raha.

She wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings... Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla -rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia had posted on Instagram, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

The couple announced the pregnancy in June this year. Alia and Ranbir had tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for a few years. The wedding, an intimate ceremony, took place at Ranbir's Mumbai residence Vastu.