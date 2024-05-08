Fashion

New York City Ballet Spring Gala 2024: Diane Kruger Gives Her New Strawberry Blonde Hairdo A Red Carpet Debut - View Pics

Diane Kruger attended the New York City Ballet 2024 Spring Gala when she debuted her new strawberry blonde hair colour on the red carpet. Diane Kruger and Jason Wu have been close friends from the beginning of his career, and she has been key in promoting the fashion designer’s work on the red carpet.

Diane Kruger Photo: Andy Kropa
Diane Kruger's style has evolved into something edgier and more directed, so her deconstructed Jason Wu Collection Fall 2024 off-the-shoulder gown is something that could become a trend for other celebs to pick up an outfit and give it their own deconstructed spin to it.

Diane Kruger’s style has evolved into something edgier and more directed, so her deconstructed Jason Wu Collection Fall 2024 off-the-shoulder gown is something that could become a trend for other celebs to pick up an outfit and give it their own deconstructed spin to it.

This gown sees the fashion designer dive toward twisted tailoring, with folds, frayed edges, and an off-kilter hem that feels Vivienne Westwood-inspired. The hue contrast ties well with Diane Kruger’s white shoes as well.

Besides Diane Kruger, many other bigwigs from the world of showbiz came down to the New York City Ballet 2024 Spring Gala. Here are a few pics from the grand event:

1. Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger Photo: Andy Kropa
Actor Diane Kruger attends the New York City Ballet Spring Gala at the David H. Koch Theater in New York.

2. Coco Rocha & Ioni James Conran

Coco Rocha & Ioni James Conran
Coco Rocha & Ioni James Conran Photo: Andy Kropa
Fashion model Coco Rocha, left, with her daughter, Ioni James Conran, attends the New York City Ballet Spring Gala at the David H. Koch Theater in New York.

3. Diana Taylor

Diana Taylor
Diana Taylor Photo: Andy Kropa
Chair of the New York City Ballet board of directors Diana Taylor attends the New York City Ballet Spring Gala at the David H. Koch Theater in New York.

4. Nicole Ari Parker

Nicole Ari Parker
Nicole Ari Parker Photo: Andy Kropa
Actor Nicole Ari Parker attends the New York City Ballet Spring Gala at the David H. Koch Theater in New York.

5. Melanie Hamrick

Melanie Hamrick
Melanie Hamrick Photo: Andy Kropa
Choreographer Melanie Hamrick attends the New York City Ballet Spring Gala at the David H. Koch Theater in New York.

6. Nev Schulman

Nev Schulman
Nev Schulman Photo: Andy Kropa
Television host Nev Schulman attends the New York City Ballet Spring Gala at the David H. Koch Theater in New York.

7. Ally Love

Ally Love
Ally Love Photo: Andy Kropa
Peloton instructor Ally Love attends the New York City Ballet Spring Gala at the David H. Koch Theater in New York.

