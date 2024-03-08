Farah Khan is not only a well-known choreographer but also a great director. She has delivered hits like 'Main Hoon Na' and 'Om Shanti Om' among others. In a recent conversation, Farah revealed that she initially didn't want to cast Katrina Kaif in the film. 'Tees Maar Khan' which released in 2010 also starred Akshay Kumar. The film was partially written by Farah's husband Shirish Kunder. The film was a box office dud but the song 'Sheila Ki Jawani' was a chartbuster.
On a show called The Bombay Dream by Mashable India, Farah spoke to Mukesh Chhabra about why she did not want to cast Katrina in 'Tees Maar Khan'. She said, “Pehle to main obvious choice se rehti hun thoda door. I think the only time I made an obvious choice was jab Maine Tees Maar Khan mein Katrina Kaif ko liya. It was obvious because wo Akshay Kumar ke saath 6-7 movies kar chuki thi and I was very against ki mujhe usko nahi lena hai. But wo ghoom ghaam ke wohi aayi picture mein''.
Earlier, in an interview with Bombay Times, Farah revealed that she did not feel like stepping out of her house after the movie tanked at the box office. She told Bombay Times, “I still recall how Tees Maar Khan was ripped apart and though people said a lot of things about it, the film made money. I’ve been a fighter and a survivor. After Tees Maar Khan, I didn’t want to step out".
On the work front, Katrina Kaif's last offering was 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the thriller also starred Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Tinnu Anand, Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, Rajesh Williams, and Pari in key roles. Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte played cameo roles in it. It has released on Netflix on March 8.