Fans, Friends Gather Outside Raju Srivastava’s Kanpur Residence; Pay Condolences

Fans, friends and relatives gathered outside the Kidwai Nagar residence of comedian Raju Srivastava here following the news of his demise in Delhi.

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 7:20 pm

Fans, friends and relatives gathered outside the Kidwai Nagar residence of comedian Raju Srivastava here following the news of his demise in Delhi.

Soon after the news of Srivastava's death was flashed in the media, friends, relatives and fans reached his Kanpur residence where his family members reside, to pay their heartfelt tributes.

While mourning for the comic-actor, fans recalled his spectacular personality and how grounded he was throughout his life despite making a name for himself.

Talking to PTI on phone, Srivastava's close friend Sanjay Bajpai said that he had gone to AIIMS in Delhi to take stock of his friend's health recently and stayed there for over three days.

Choking with emotion, Bajpai said he had no words to describe the loss.

He said that Srivastava’s family has informed that the funeral would be held at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi on Thursday.

Srivastava, who died on Wednesday after more than 40 days in Delhi’s AIIMS, was only 58.

Bajpai further confirmed that Srivastava's wife Shikha, son Ayushman and daughter Antara were at AIIMS and have decided that the cremation will be held in Delhi on Thursday morning.

Shyam Shukla, Srivastava's childhood friend in Kanpur, who received a call from the family informing him of his friend’s death, said that it was the most unfortunate news that he received as he had been praying for his good health.

"We have been friends since childhood. Despite being so famed he was so grounded. Whenever he used to come to Kanpur, he used to meet everyone,” he said.

The comedian, who originally belonged to Kanpur, left for Mumbai in 1982.

Srivastava's health was frail for over a month and he was kept on a ventilator after he was admitted to the hospital following a heart attack. 

