The makers of actor Kamal Haasan's much-awaited Tamil film ‘Vikram' have released the trailer and fans can't wait to see their favourite star in theatres. In addition to Hassan, actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil also play important characters in the film.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director, tweeted the clip, saying, "My way of showing love and gratitude to my guru Kamal Haasan. Here is the trailer of Vikram." The tweet earned 63 thousand likes. “Vikram trailer is pure class!” Commented Indian YouTuber, Madan Gowri while Indian film director Karthik Subbarao commented “Super..... Fireworks all thro”.

My way of showing Love and Gratitude to my Guru @kamalhaasan🙏🏻

Here it is the

Trailer of ‘VIKRAM’🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/7mpom4DbLH — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) May 15, 2022

Super..... Fireworks all thro 🔥🔥🔥👏👏👍👍 https://t.co/mt6QUdeQs0 — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) May 15, 2022

Proud of you Fafa ❤️🔥 #VikramTrailer — Nazriya Nazim Fahadh (@Nazriya4U_) May 15, 2022

The poster for the film ‘Vikram’ was also shared on Instagram by actor Haasan. "Our endeavour now belongs to you," he wrote, and he offered the trailer link below. The post received a deluge of comments. One fan commented "Fire," and another wrote, "Nailed it, sir”. “Aanadavar on fire” commented a fan while another commented “All the Best Kamal Hassan guru”. Many people also used heart emoticons to express their anticipation of the trailer. The post was liked by 79,681 people.

The clip is 2:38 minutes lengthy and filled with action moments. It received 9.1 million views on YouTube within 13 hours of its premiere.

‘Vikram’, which was written and directed by Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, also stars actors Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in supporting parts.

Indian music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander composed the music and film score, while Indian cinematographer Girish Gangadharan shot the film and film editor Philomin Raj edited it.

There isn't much information about the plot, however, Haasan plays an agent. ‘Vikram’ is Haasan's first collaboration with Kanagaraj and will be released in theatres on June 3.