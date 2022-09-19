Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Extortion Case: Delhi Police To Question Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Again On Monday

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing is likely to question Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday in connection with an extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline Fernandez And Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Jacqueline Fernandez And Sukesh Chandrashekhar Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 11:55 am

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing is likely to question Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday in connection with an extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

This is the second time that she has been summoned for questioning by Delhi Police for her alleged role in the case, officials said.

A senior police officer said Fernandez has been asked to join the probe at 11 am at the office of Economic Offences Wing on Mandir Marg.

"We need to scrutinise certain documents and also question her further in connection with the case," he said.

Last Wednesday, Fernandez was quizzed for over eight hours along with Pinki Irani, who allegedly introduced the actor to Chandrashekhar.

Investigation had revealed that Chandrashekhar had offered a motorcycle to Fernandez's agent Prashant on his birthday but he declined to take it. However, Chandrashekhar left the two-wheeler and its keys at Prashant's place, police had said earlier, adding the vehicle was seized.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet naming Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar.

Related stories

4 More Actresses Given Expensive Gifts By Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Sukesh Chandrashekhar 200 Crore Extortion Case: Contradictions In Jacqueline Fernandez's Statements, Says EOW

Jacqueline Fernandez Appears Before Delhi Police In Connection With Sukesh Extortion Case

According to the ED, Fernandez and another Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Extortion Jacqueline Fernandez Bollywood Actor/Actress Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Sukesh Chandrashekhar Sukesh Chandrashekhar Conman
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

'We Will Definitely Show Our Papers': Why Muslims In Jharkhand Are Celebrating New Domicile Policy

'We Will Definitely Show Our Papers': Why Muslims In Jharkhand Are Celebrating New Domicile Policy