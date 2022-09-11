Exes Kartik Aryan, Sara Ali Khan come together at OTTplay Awards. Watch

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who won the Best Actor award at the inaugural OTTplay Awards for his performance in the Netflix film 'Dhamaka', was seen sitting next to his ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan during the function. A video of the two talking to each other surfaced online, making fans wonder if they were back together.

Kartik and Sara met while they filmed Imtiaz Ali’s 'Love Aaj Kal' and began dating during the film’s production. However, the two actors broke up just before the film’s release. The two reconnected earlier this year at an award function and have been known to interact at public events. However, at the OTTplay Awards 2022 on Saturday, the two sat together at the table and were busy chatting.

Later in the night, when Kartik won the award for Best Actor Male - Popular (Film), Sara clapped for him and congratulated him as he got up to receive the award. When Sara Ali Khan won the Breakthrough Performance of the Year Female award for Atrangi Re, Kartik did the same for her. Fans of the actors appreciated how cordial and friendly they seemed despite not being together. “This is so great to see. No enmity, just friendship,” one fan wrote.

Many others, however, wondered if the two had rekindled their romance. “Are these two back together?” Some remembered Sara’s veiled remarks about her ex on Koffee With Karan ‘being everyone’s ex’ that many assumed were for Kartik. “It seems like those KWK remarks are forgotten,” wrote one fan.

Reacting to reports that Kartik had been ‘dishonest’ in a previous relationship, Kartik told Film Companion, “Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa (I have been single since the past 1.25 years, I don't know about anything else).”