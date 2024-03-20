Art & Entertainment

Ewan McGregor Says Intimacy Coordinator Was ‘Necessary’ To Shoot With Wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Actor Ewan McGregor spoke about working with his actress-wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead on 'A Gentleman in Moscow', and shooting a risque scene with her.

IANS
March 20, 2024
People
Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Photo: People
McGregor shared that he and Winstead had an intimacy coordinator on set while filming sex scenes for the new drama series. “It’s still necessary, because it’s also about the crew,” McGregor told Radio Times cover story, reports variety.com.

“And it’s odd to be naked in front of people, it’s odd to be intimate in front of the camera.”

“If you were doing a dance scene, you’d have a choreographer,” he added. “It’s an important part of the work now, because it’s somebody that the director and actors meet in the middle.”

McGregor essays the role of Count Alexander Rostov in 'A Gentleman in Moscow', while Winstead plays Anna Urbanova, described as “a glamorous, independent and self-made film actress, at the height of her fame.”

