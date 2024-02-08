Art & Entertainment

Eras Tour: Taylor Swift Rocks The Tokyo Dome At Japan Concert

Taylor Swift has been going all over the world for her Eras Tour. She was in Tokyo, Japan, recently for her latest leg of the tour. The concert was a massive success. Here are a few glimpses of the rocking event.

February 8, 2024

Taylor Swift's: The Eras Tour | Photo: AP/Toru Hanai

Taylor Swift performs as part of the "Eras Tour" at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.

Taylor Swift's: The Eras Tour | Photo: AP/Toru Hanai

Taylor Swift performs as part of the "Eras Tour" at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.

Taylor Swift's: The Eras Tour | Photo: AP/Toru Hanai

Taylor Swift performs as part of the "Eras Tour" at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.

Taylor Swift's: The Eras Tour | Photo: AP/Toru Hanai

Taylor Swift performs as part of the "Eras Tour" at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo.

Taylor Swift's: The Eras Tour | Photo: AP/Toru Hanai

Taylor Swift performs as part of the "Eras Tour" at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.

Taylor Swift's: The Eras Tour | Photo: AP/Toru Hanai

Taylor Swift performs as part of the "Eras Tour" at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.

Taylor Swift's: The Eras Tour | Photo: AP/Toru Hanai

Fans arrive at the Tokyo Dome, for the Taylor Swift concert, as part of the "Eras Tour" in Tokyo.

Taylor Swift's: The Eras Tour | Photo: AP/Toru Hanai

Fans arrive at the Tokyo Dome, for the Taylor Swift concert, as part of the "Eras Tour" in Tokyo.

Taylor Swift's: The Eras Tour | Photo: AP/Toru Hanai

Fans arrive at the Tokyo Dome, for the Taylor Swift concert, as part of the "Eras Tour" in Tokyo.

Taylor Swift's: The Eras Tour | Photo: AP/Toru Hanai

Fans arrive at the Tokyo Dome, for the Taylor Swift concert, as part of the "Eras Tour" in Tokyo.

