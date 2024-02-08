Eras Tour: Taylor Swift Rocks The Tokyo Dome At Japan Concert

Taylor Swift performs as part of the "Eras Tour" at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.
Taylor Swift performs as part of the "Eras Tour" at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.
Taylor Swift performs as part of the "Eras Tour" at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.
Advertisement
Taylor Swift performs as part of the "Eras Tour" at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo.
Advertisement
Taylor Swift performs as part of the "Eras Tour" at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.
Advertisement
Taylor Swift performs as part of the "Eras Tour" at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.
Advertisement
Fans arrive at the Tokyo Dome, for the Taylor Swift concert, as part of the "Eras Tour" in Tokyo.
Fans arrive at the Tokyo Dome, for the Taylor Swift concert, as part of the "Eras Tour" in Tokyo.
Fans arrive at the Tokyo Dome, for the Taylor Swift concert, as part of the "Eras Tour" in Tokyo.
Fans arrive at the Tokyo Dome, for the Taylor Swift concert, as part of the "Eras Tour" in Tokyo.