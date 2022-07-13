Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

EDM Star Hardwell To Spin Turntables Live In India On December 11

DJ, Robbert van de Corput, popularly known as Hardwell, is set to perform in India on December 11 in Delhi at the Sunburn music festival.

DJ Hardwell
DJ Hardwell Facebook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 4:56 pm

DJ, Robbert van de Corput, popularly known as Hardwell, is set to perform in India on December 11, in New Delhi/NCR. The DJ will perform at the EDM (electronic dance music) festival Sunburn as a part of the India leg of his 'Rebels Never Die' album world tour.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hardwell (@hardwell)

Commenting on the development, Hardwell said in a statement, "India is one of my favourite countries to play, and I'm excited to return to a place that has given me so much love and appreciation for my music. I can't wait to party with you all, and showcase my new sound and show."

At the pinnacle of his career, Hardwell chose to move out of the spotlight after more than a decade of chasing his dream where he produced 120 singles, 80 remixes, 1 artist album, 11 compilation albums, 2 documentaries and 2 arena world tours.

'Rebels Never Die' album world tour is a large-scale production concept that will give fans a unique multi-dimensional experience to witness Hardwell perform live back on stage. The album already has 24 dates confirmed across Europe, Asia, and North and South America.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

Ladakh International Music Festival’s Homage To Rezangla’s Bravehearts

Music Festivals To Look Out For In 2022

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment DJ Hardwell Sunburn Delhi-NCR Delhi India EDM Music Festival Live Show
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Damning The Himalayas: The Role Of Himalayan Dams In Climate Crisis

Damning The Himalayas: The Role Of Himalayan Dams In Climate Crisis

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi